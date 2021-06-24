Overview

Dr. Gina Lagnese, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Lagnese works at Biebel and DeCotiis Podiatry Associates in Holmdel, NJ with other offices in Middletown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.