Dr. Gina Kirkpatrick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Kirkpatrick, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gina Kirkpatrick, DO is an Urology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, Adventhealth Zephyrhills and Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg.
Dr. Kirkpatrick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Inspiration Place2700 Healing Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Directions (813) 929-5327
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirkpatrick?
It may be very difficult to get a new patient appointment, but once you do you will get the very best of Dr. Kirkpatrick. She has been amazing with my son. She cares! Truly cares!
About Dr. Gina Kirkpatrick, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1407101611
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirkpatrick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirkpatrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirkpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirkpatrick works at
Dr. Kirkpatrick has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkpatrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.