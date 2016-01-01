Dr. Gina Keiffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keiffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Keiffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Gina Keiffer, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Keiffer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Cancer Center900 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keiffer?
About Dr. Gina Keiffer, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1366885592
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keiffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keiffer works at
Dr. Keiffer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keiffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keiffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keiffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.