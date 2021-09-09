See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Tyler, TX
Dr. Gina Jetter, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gina Jetter, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.

Dr. Jetter works at CARNEY DAVID J MD OFFICE in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Texas Neurology Associates P.A.
    505 S Fleishel Ave, Tyler, TX 75702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 526-7055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
  • UT Health Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Autonomic Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Autonomic Disorders

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 09, 2021
    Dr. Jetter has always displayed a friendly and inviting atmosphere in all our appointment visits. She explains tests in a easy to understand manner and makes sure you have all your questions answered. She's been the best neurologist we have ever had.
    Ceci and Babs — Sep 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Gina Jetter, MD
    About Dr. Gina Jetter, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346422532
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
