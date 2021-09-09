Dr. Gina Jetter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Jetter, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Northeast Texas Neurology Associates P.A.505 S Fleishel Ave, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 526-7055
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Dr. Jetter has always displayed a friendly and inviting atmosphere in all our appointment visits. She explains tests in a easy to understand manner and makes sure you have all your questions answered. She's been the best neurologist we have ever had.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Baylor University
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
Dr. Jetter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jetter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jetter has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jetter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jetter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jetter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.