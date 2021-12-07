Overview

Dr. Gina Heath, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Leake and Merit Health Central.



Dr. Heath works at Central Surgical Associates in Jackson, MS with other offices in Carthage, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.