Dr. Gina Harney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gina Harney, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Harney works at
Locations
North Texas Dermatology Plano5805 Coit Rd Ste 203, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 769-8180Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Dermatology & Skin Surgery2760 Virginia Pkwy Ste 200, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 587-7546Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harney and her physician's assistant have both taken very good care of my mother and brother. We trust her and are willing to drive a long distance to see her or her physician's assistant.
About Dr. Gina Harney, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harney works at
Dr. Harney has seen patients for Genital Warts, Acne and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harney speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Harney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harney.
