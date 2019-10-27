See All Dermatologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Gina Harney, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Gina Harney, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Harney works at Lockhart Matter Dermatology & Aesthetic Center in Plano, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Genital Warts, Acne and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Texas Dermatology Plano
    5805 Coit Rd Ste 203, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 769-8180
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Dermatology & Skin Surgery
    2760 Virginia Pkwy Ste 200, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 587-7546
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genital Warts
Acne
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Purpura
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Athlete's Foot
Bedsores
Boil
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatomyositis
Excision of Skin Cancer
Granuloma of Skin
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Lice
Lipomas
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Rash
Scabies
Shingles
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 27, 2019
    Oct 27, 2019
Dr. Harney and her physician's assistant have both taken very good care of my mother and brother. We trust her and are willing to drive a long distance to see her or her physician's assistant.
    — Oct 27, 2019
    About Dr. Gina Harney, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1972570091
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gina Harney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harney has seen patients for Genital Warts, Acne and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Harney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

