Dr. Gina Dapul-Hidalgo, MD
Dr. Gina Dapul-Hidalgo, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their fellowship with Suny Downstate Medical Center
Allergy Partners of Metro DC - Rockville9210 Corporate Blvd Ste 440, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 631-7900Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 2:00pmWednesday11:00am - 6:30pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
A wonderful allergist with phenomenal bedside manner. She really cares and it shows during her visits with each patient.
About Dr. Gina Dapul-Hidalgo, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dapul-Hidalgo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dapul-Hidalgo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dapul-Hidalgo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dapul-Hidalgo has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dapul-Hidalgo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dapul-Hidalgo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dapul-Hidalgo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dapul-Hidalgo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dapul-Hidalgo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.