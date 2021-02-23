See All Allergists & Immunologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Gina Dapul-Hidalgo, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gina Dapul-Hidalgo, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their fellowship with Suny Downstate Medical Center

Dr. Dapul-Hidalgo works at Allergy Partners of Metro DC in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Partners of Metro DC - Rockville
    9210 Corporate Blvd Ste 440, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 631-7900
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy

Treatment frequency



Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  Cough
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  Dry Eyes
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  Hives
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  Diarrhea
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  Fever
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  Polyuria
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  Rosacea
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  Tremor
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 23, 2021
    A wonderful allergist with phenomenal bedside manner. She really cares and it shows during her visits with each patient.
    — Feb 23, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Gina Dapul-Hidalgo, MD
    About Dr. Gina Dapul-Hidalgo, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English
    • 1952592818
    Education & Certifications

    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gina Dapul-Hidalgo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dapul-Hidalgo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dapul-Hidalgo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dapul-Hidalgo works at Allergy Partners of Metro DC in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Dapul-Hidalgo’s profile.

    Dr. Dapul-Hidalgo has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dapul-Hidalgo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dapul-Hidalgo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dapul-Hidalgo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dapul-Hidalgo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dapul-Hidalgo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

