Dr. Gina Danesh, DO

Family Medicine
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gina Danesh, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Danesh works at Danesh Dermatology Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Danesh Dermatology
    Danesh Dermatology
240 S La Cienega Blvd Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
(310) 550-0666

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gina Danesh, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1629129143
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gina Danesh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Danesh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Danesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Danesh works at Danesh Dermatology Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Danesh’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Danesh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danesh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

