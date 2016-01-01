Dr. Gina Danesh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Danesh, DO
Dr. Gina Danesh, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.
Danesh Dermatology240 S La Cienega Blvd Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 550-0666
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Family Medicine
- English, Persian
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- University of California, Los Angeles
Dr. Danesh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danesh accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danesh speaks Persian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Danesh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.