Dr. Gina Chandler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gina Chandler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine|Wake Forest - Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.
Locations
The Heart and Vascular Clinic2410 Patterson St Ste 212, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-7098
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
None better! Great communicator and yes very competent cardiologist.
About Dr. Gina Chandler, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1093706962
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Yale - New Haven Hospital
- Yale - New Haven Hospital|Yale New Haven Hospital
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine|Wake Forest - Bowman Gray School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.
