Dermatology
Dr. Gina Caputo, DO is a dermatologist in Newark, DE. She currently practices at Premier Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery, Newark, DE. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

    Dr Peter Rocca
    537 Stanton Christiana Rd, Newark, DE 19713
    SunWise Family Dermatology
    260 Beiser Blvd Ste 202, Dover, DE 19904

Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Insurance Accepted

  Aetna
  Amerihealth
  Anthem
  CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  Cigna
  First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  MultiPlan

  Dermatology
  English
  Female
  1124464201
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Gina Caputo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Caputo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Caputo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Caputo has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Caputo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caputo, there are benefits to both methods.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.