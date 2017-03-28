Dr. Cambareri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gina Cambareri, MD
Overview
Dr. Gina Cambareri, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Morristown, NJ.
Dr. Cambareri works at
Locations
1
Garden State Urology101 Madison Ave Ste 305, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 828-4300
2
Newark Bth Israel Children Peds201 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 926-7280
3
Respiratory Center for Children11 Overlook Rd Ste 230, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (973) 828-4300
- 4 111 Madison Ave Fl 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 828-4300
5
Garden State Urology LLC16 Eden Ln, Whippany, NJ 07981 Directions (973) 828-4300Monday1:00am - 4:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cambareri one of the best doctor I ever seen. She always try to find best way to help patients . She care about her patients 24/7... She is coming to hospital, check her patients even sunday. As a family we feel lucky to have her my son pediatric urology doctor.
About Dr. Gina Cambareri, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
