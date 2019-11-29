See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Charleston, WV
Dr. Gina Busch, MD

Gynecology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Gina Busch, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Gynecology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.

Dr. Busch works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gina R Busch MD
    9 Courtney Dr, Charleston, WV 25304

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • CAMC Memorial Hospital
  • CAMC Women and Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adenomyosis
Endometriosis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 29, 2019
    My experience with Dr. Busch has been great. I rate her as a five star Doctor. I wish her good health and happiness in her retirement.
    Deborah Mc Dougall — Nov 29, 2019
    About Dr. Gina Busch, MD

    • Gynecology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932207891
    Education & Certifications

    • Charleston Area Med Ctr
    • West Virginia University
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gina Busch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Busch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Busch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Busch works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, WV. View the full address on Dr. Busch’s profile.

    Dr. Busch has seen patients for Adenomyosis and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Busch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Busch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Busch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Busch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

