Dr. Gina Busch, MD
Dr. Gina Busch, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Gynecology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.
Gina R Busch MD9 Courtney Dr, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 925-3115
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
My experience with Dr. Busch has been great. I rate her as a five star Doctor. I wish her good health and happiness in her retirement.
- Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Charleston Area Med Ctr
- West Virginia University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
