Dr. Gina Benaquistadesipio, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gina Benaquistadesipio, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Haverford, PA.
Main Line Therapy Solutions600 Haverford Rd Ste G104, Haverford, PA 19041 Directions (610) 553-5303
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Dr Desipio is an amazing doctor - very caring and she thinks out of the box. I highly recommend her to anyone who is looking for an osteopathic manipulation. She is very knowledgeable and yet - still speak to you in eye level.
About Dr. Gina Benaquistadesipio, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- 1811150279
Education & Certifications
- Spinal Injury Medicine
