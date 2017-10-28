See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Haverford, PA
Dr. Gina Benaquistadesipio, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gina Benaquistadesipio, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Haverford, PA. 

Dr. Benaquistadesipio works at Body Brain and Spine, P.C. in Haverford, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Main Line Therapy Solutions
    600 Haverford Rd Ste G104, Haverford, PA 19041 (610) 553-5303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Torticollis
Back Pain
Autonomic Disorders
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Oct 28, 2017
Dr Desipio is an amazing doctor - very caring and she thinks out of the box. I highly recommend her to anyone who is looking for an osteopathic manipulation. She is very knowledgeable and yet - still speak to you in eye level.
Philadelphia, PA — Oct 28, 2017
About Dr. Gina Benaquistadesipio, DO

Specialties
  • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1811150279
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Spinal Injury Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gina Benaquistadesipio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benaquistadesipio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Benaquistadesipio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Benaquistadesipio works at Body Brain and Spine, P.C. in Haverford, PA. View the full address on Dr. Benaquistadesipio’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Benaquistadesipio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benaquistadesipio.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benaquistadesipio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benaquistadesipio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

