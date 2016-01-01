Overview

Dr. Gina Badalato, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Badalato works at Foot Associates of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.