Dr. Gina Badalato, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gina Badalato, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
The Brooklyn Hospital Center5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gina Badalato, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1932363546
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Urology
Dr. Badalato has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badalato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
