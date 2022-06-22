See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Venice, FL
Dr. Gina Arabitg, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (65)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gina Arabitg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Venice, FL. They completed their residency with Shands Jacksonville Medical Center

Dr. Arabitg works at Gynecology Of Venice in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gynecology Of Venice
    241 Nokomis Ave S Ste A, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4209

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Biopsy
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Exploratory Surgery Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Cystocele and Rectocele Repair Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Biopsy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexual Counseling Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Total Salpingectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • POMCO Group
    • Prudential
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (33)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gina Arabitg, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114967478
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Shands Jacksonville Medical Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gina Arabitg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arabitg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arabitg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arabitg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arabitg works at Gynecology Of Venice in Venice, FL. View the full address on Dr. Arabitg’s profile.

    Dr. Arabitg has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arabitg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Arabitg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arabitg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arabitg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arabitg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

