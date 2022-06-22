Dr. Gina Arabitg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arabitg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Obstetricians & Gynecologists
- FL
- Venice
- Dr. Gina Arabitg, MD
Dr. Gina Arabitg, MD
Overview
Dr. Gina Arabitg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Venice, FL. They completed their residency with Shands Jacksonville Medical Center
Dr. Arabitg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gynecology Of Venice241 Nokomis Ave S Ste A, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 274-4209
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cysts
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Adenomyosis
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Cervical Polyps
- View other providers who treat Cervicitis
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Colpopexy
- View other providers who treat Colposcopy
- View other providers who treat Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Fetal Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat First Trimester Screening
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy - Open
- View other providers who treat Hysteroscopy
- View other providers who treat Infertility Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Mammography
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Newborn Metabolic Screening
- View other providers who treat Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nuchal Translucency Screening
- View other providers who treat Oophorectomy
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Phenylketonuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Rh Incompatibility Screening
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Uterine Fibroids
- View other providers who treat Uterine Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Hysterectomy
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Colporrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
- View other providers who treat Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals
- View other providers who treat Counseling Services
- View other providers who treat Dilation and Curettage
- View other providers who treat Ectopic Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Endocervical Curettage
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Estrogen Replacement Therapy
- View other providers who treat Excision of Cervix
- View other providers who treat Exploratory Surgery
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Disorders
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy
- View other providers who treat Incontinence Sling Procedure
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Cystocele and Rectocele Repair
- View other providers who treat Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nipple Fissure
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Organ Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Care, Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Premenstrual Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Puncture Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Rectovaginal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
- View other providers who treat Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Sexual Counseling
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Total Salpingectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis
- View other providers who treat Tubal Ligation
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Uterine Diseases
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vulvectomy
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Optimum HealthCare
- POMCO Group
- Prudential
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Arabitg?
Dr. Arabitg has been my GYN for many years. She has always been personable, knowledgeable, kind and observant. This last visit - Dr. observed a prior medical concern which had not been followed up on by my other docs. She ordered more testing - and we got to the bottom of it. only because of her watching over me! Thank you Doctor!
About Dr. Gina Arabitg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1114967478
Education & Certifications
- Shands Jacksonville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arabitg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arabitg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arabitg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arabitg works at
Dr. Arabitg has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arabitg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arabitg speaks Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Arabitg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arabitg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arabitg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arabitg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.