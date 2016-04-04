Dr. Gina Ang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gina Ang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gina Ang, MD is a Dermatologist in Grandville, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Gina Ang3434 Rivertown Point Ct Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Directions (616) 257-3344
Lakeshore Allergy PC3290 N Wellness Dr Bldg D, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 395-7379
Dermatology Center of Grand Rapids PC750 E Beltline Ave NE Ste 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 942-9343
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Ang performed Mohs surgery on my face. She was very professional and took her time explaining the procedure before she started, answering all of my questions thoroughly. She was also very kind, which is sometimes difficult to find in a doctor. I highly recommend her. The medical assistants were also very thorough, nice and well trained.
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Ang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ang has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Actinic Keratosis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ang.
