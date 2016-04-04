Overview

Dr. Gina Ang, MD is a Dermatologist in Grandville, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Ang works at West Michigan Dermatology in Grandville, MI with other offices in Holland, MI and Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Actinic Keratosis and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.