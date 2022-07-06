Overview

Dr. Gimha Gunawardana, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University Of Colombo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Gunawardana works at San Antonio Radiological Med Gp in Upland, CA with other offices in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Cellulitis and Malnutrition along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.