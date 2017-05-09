Overview

Dr. Gilpatrick Schmidtke, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Schmidtke works at Schmidtke Orthodontics in Appleton, WI with other offices in Hortonville, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

