Dr. Gillian Wooldridge, DO

Sports Medicine
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gillian Wooldridge, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNT Health Science Center - Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine - Fort Worth and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.

Dr. Wooldridge works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX with other offices in League City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist
    2020 Nasa Pkwy Ste 230, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 363-9090
  2. 2
    Houston Methodist
    2220 E League City Pkwy Ste 100, League City, TX 77573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 363-9090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 28, 2021
    Dr. Wooldridge is an outstanding doctor. She is compassionate, caring and professional. I fractured my left kneecap and right ankle in a fall, so really struggled to get around. She came up with a great treatment plan that got me back on my feet. When reading a negative review, I hope you read between the lines - there is something else going on there. Dr. Wooldridge is top-notch.
    Kathy L — Apr 28, 2021
    About Dr. Gillian Wooldridge, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1053722264
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hopsital
    • Houston Methodist Hosptial
    • UNT Health Science Center - Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine - Fort Worth
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gillian Wooldridge, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wooldridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wooldridge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wooldridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wooldridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wooldridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wooldridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wooldridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

