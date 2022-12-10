See All General Surgeons in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Gillian Galloway, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (62)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gillian Galloway, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Galloway works at Lightbridge Medical Associates in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Matthew M. Schultzel, DO
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 560, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 635-9185
    The Well Medical Center Encinitas Office
    303 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 635-9185
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Lipomas

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 10, 2022
    Fine. He did not tell me what I wanted to hear, but the unwelcome news was delivered in a straightforward and convincing manner.
    About Dr. Gillian Galloway, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish and Thai
    NPI Number
    • 1285783464
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emanuel Hospital Oreg Health Science University
    Residency
    • Emanuel Hospital Bess Kaiser Integrated Res
    Internship
    • Legacy Emanuel Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Uc Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gillian Galloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galloway has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galloway has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galloway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Galloway speaks Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish and Thai.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Galloway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galloway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

