Overview

Dr. Gillian Galloway, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Galloway works at Lightbridge Medical Associates in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.