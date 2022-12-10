Dr. Gillian Galloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gillian Galloway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gillian Galloway, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Locations
Matthew M. Schultzel, DO9850 Genesee Ave Ste 560, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (760) 635-9185
The Well Medical Center Encinitas Office303 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 635-9185Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Fine. He did not tell me what I wanted to hear, but the unwelcome news was delivered in a straightforward and convincing manner.
About Dr. Gillian Galloway, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish and Thai
Education & Certifications
- Emanuel Hospital Oreg Health Science University
- Emanuel Hospital Bess Kaiser Integrated Res
- Legacy Emanuel Med Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Uc Berkeley
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galloway has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galloway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galloway has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galloway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galloway speaks Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish and Thai.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Galloway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galloway.
