Dr. Gillian Esser, MD

Gynecology
4 (52)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gillian Esser, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Berkeley|Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.

Dr. Esser works at Gillian Esser, MD in Silverdale, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gillian Esser, MD
    3343 NW Byron St # A, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 337-7369

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 52 ratings
Patient Ratings (52)
5 Star
(37)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(13)
Dec 10, 2022
Highly recommend. Trust in a doctor is huge. Whether it’s going through the weird experience of your first PAP or having surgery, I trust Dr. Esser entirely and that means a lot. Her office is also very welcoming and she’s always open to talk about any issue. I’ve moved away from silverdale but I won’t stop coming back to see her. Wonderful woman.
Dec 10, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Gillian Esser, MD
About Dr. Gillian Esser, MD

Specialties
  • Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598768491
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Berkeley|Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Esser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Esser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Esser works at Gillian Esser, MD in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Esser’s profile.

52 patients have reviewed Dr. Esser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esser.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

