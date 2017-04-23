Dr. Chapados has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilles Chapados, MD
Overview
Dr. Gilles Chapados, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LAVAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Dr. Chapados works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Upstate Podiatry Services700 McClellan St Ste 203, Schenectady, NY 12304 Directions (518) 347-2466
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chapados?
Dr. Chapati removed my thyroid and also took out my son's tonsils. Totally trust this doctor and his skills.
About Dr. Gilles Chapados, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1336221746
Education & Certifications
- LAVAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapados accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chapados has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chapados works at
Dr. Chapados has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chapados on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chapados speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapados. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapados.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapados, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapados appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.