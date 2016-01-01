See All Plastic Surgeons in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Giliel Kryger, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Giliel Kryger, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Giliel Kryger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their residency with Stanford University School of Medicine

Dr. Kryger works at Kryger Institute of Plastic Surgery in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kryger Institute of Plastic Surgery
    947 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 360-4822
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Breast Augmentation
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Breast Augmentation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hand, Elbow, and Shoulder Microvascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Hardware Removal Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Orbital Floor Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Sculptra Injection Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Vaginal Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kryger?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Giliel Kryger, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Giliel Kryger, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kryger to family and friends

    Dr. Kryger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kryger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Giliel Kryger, MD.

    About Dr. Giliel Kryger, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164614541
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Stanford Hospital|Stanford University School of Medicine
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giliel Kryger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kryger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kryger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kryger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kryger works at Kryger Institute of Plastic Surgery in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kryger’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kryger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kryger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kryger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kryger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Giliel Kryger, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.