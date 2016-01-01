Overview

Dr. Gileno Fonseca-Filho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Fonseca-Filho works at Alliance Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery, LLC in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

