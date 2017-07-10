Dr. Segev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilead Segev, MD
Overview
Dr. Gilead Segev, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
- 1 5510 Cherokee Ave Ste 260, Alexandria, VA 22312 Directions (202) 236-6970
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Segev?
Amazing!! U have my figure back. Dr segev is awesome and so is his staff would highly recommend and would go back again!!
About Dr. Gilead Segev, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Segev. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segev.
