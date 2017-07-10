See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Gilead Segev, MD

Internal Medicine
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gilead Segev, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5510 Cherokee Ave Ste 260, Alexandria, VA 22312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 236-6970

Jul 10, 2017
Amazing!! U have my figure back. Dr segev is awesome and so is his staff would highly recommend and would go back again!!
Michelle in Northern va — Jul 10, 2017
About Dr. Gilead Segev, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 19 years of experience
  • English
  • 1780816421
Education & Certifications

  • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Segev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Segev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Segev. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segev.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

