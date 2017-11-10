Dr. Gilchrist Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilchrist Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gilchrist Jackson, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery6550 Fannin St Ste 1501, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-5141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jackson saved my 78 yr old Mom's life as she had a very rare tumor.....Pheochromocytoma. So rare that only 2 out of 5 million people a year are diagnosed with. Her's was an Extra Rare Pheo as instead of being attached to the adrenal gland, it was attached to blood vessels below her kidney. Other surgeons stated they would need to remove the kidney. Dr. Jackson removed the tumor without removing the kidney. She is doing great!!
About Dr. Gilchrist Jackson, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1326134602
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Hospital|UT MD Anderson Cancer Center - Houston
- Parkland Sw Affil Hosps|UT Southwestern Affiliated - Dallas
- Parkland Memorial Hospital|Parkland Memorial Hospital - Dallas
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
