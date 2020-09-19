Dr. Gilberto Sostre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sostre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilberto Sostre, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico|University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
How was your appointment with Dr. Sostre?
Dr Sostre is a compassionate healthcare provider. He has a caring heart for his patients and makes their wellbeing his priority.
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1194836759
Education & Certifications
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- Brooke Army Med Ctr
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- University of Puerto Rico|University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- Diagnostic Radiology, Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
