Dr. Gilberto Jimenez, MD
Overview
Dr. Gilberto Jimenez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Jimenez works at
Locations
Gilberto Jimenez MD INC1435 W 49th Pl Ste 306, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 364-9949
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
My expirience was great! Doctor and staff were friendly, helpful, and attentive. and took care of my issue.
About Dr. Gilberto Jimenez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1083690366
Education & Certifications
- Ramon E Betances University Hospital
- Ponce Sch of Med
Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimenez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jimenez works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.