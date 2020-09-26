Overview

Dr. Gilberto Gastell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Gastell works at Gilberto F Gastell MD PA in Union City, NJ with other offices in North Bergen, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.