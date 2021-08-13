Dr. Gilberto De La Torre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Torre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilberto De La Torre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gilberto De La Torre, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Zaragoza and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. De La Torre works at
Locations
Gilberto J De La Torre MD2121 E Flamingo Rd Ste 206, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 369-9100
Henderson Surgery Center1110 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 564-1344
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have no complaints whatsoever with my experience with Dr. De La Torre. Office staff was courteous and friendly at all times. Dr. answered my questions and explained my tests thoroughly. Appointment wait times are reasonable. I would not hesitate to refer him to friends or family.
About Dr. Gilberto De La Torre, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184650079
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Raritan Bay Med Ctr
- U Zaragoza
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De La Torre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De La Torre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Torre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De La Torre has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De La Torre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De La Torre speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Torre. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Torre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Torre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Torre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.