Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilberto Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gilberto Cruz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4160 W 16th Ave Ste 506, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 819-4432
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been his patient for a long and for me he is a good doctor, only issue the waiting time, so far I will be there until he retired.
About Dr. Gilberto Cruz, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1124011515
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
Frequently Asked Questions
