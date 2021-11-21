See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Columbia, MO
Dr. Gilbert Wilshire, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (45)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gilbert Wilshire, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.

Dr. Wilshire works at Mid-Missouri Reproductive Medicine and Surgery in Columbia, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Health Care
    1506 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 443-4511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Boone Hospital Center

Birth Control
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Birth Control
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis

Treatment frequency



Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 21, 2021
    We came to Dr. Wilshire and his team after a failed IVF at a separate clinic. From the office staff to medical staff, they are helpful and show empathy. Dr. Wilshire was especially helpful explaining things in simple terms without feelings of judgment. We now have 2 boys, both IUI and IVF have been successful. We are forever grateful.
    Alyssa — Nov 21, 2021
    About Dr. Gilbert Wilshire, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1386679298
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Internship
    • Jersey Shore Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Robert Wood Johnson
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Board Certifications
    • Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gilbert Wilshire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilshire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilshire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilshire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilshire works at Mid-Missouri Reproductive Medicine and Surgery in Columbia, MO. View the full address on Dr. Wilshire’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilshire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilshire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilshire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilshire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

