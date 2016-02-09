See All Neurologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Gilbert Toffol, DO

Neurology
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gilbert Toffol, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.

Dr. Toffol works at Dr. David C. Marzulo in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gilbert J. Toffol, D.O., F.A.C.N.
    1919 E McKellips Rd Ste 102, Mesa, AZ 85203
(480) 834-9575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Banner Baywood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Alzheimer's Disease
Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Alzheimer's Disease
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Torticollis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 09, 2016
    I've Been Seeing Dr. TOFFOL For Over 3 Yrs. My Overall Treatment & Experience Is Excellent & I've Been 100% Siezure Free Since He Became My Neurologist.
    Jerry E Robinson in Apache Junction, Arizona — Feb 09, 2016
    About Dr. Gilbert Toffol, DO

    • Neurology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760470967
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    • Loyola U Med Ctr
    • Brentwood Hosp
    • Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
    • Loyola U
    • Neurology
