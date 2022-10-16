Overview

Dr. Gilbert Tamakloe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tamakloe works at Orlando Health Medical Group Inc in Longwood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Cocaine Abuse and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.