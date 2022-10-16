Dr. Tamakloe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilbert Tamakloe, MD
Overview
Dr. Gilbert Tamakloe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Orlando Health Medical Group Inc455 W Warren Ave, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (407) 262-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Because of this man I went from 52 Baker Acts in 4 years and countless overdoses after giving up on life because of a terminal cancer diagnosis and today I have not been Baker acted or had a suicide attempt since 2015 taught me that only upon owning my ailments and addictions could I ever have a quality of life that I have today. I don't know how someone could say that this bed would not have taken his time with them I've never seen him give a patient anything but his all. It's because the doctor doesn't tell you what you want to hear or write you what you want to get does not make them a bad doctor and because of this I'm alive today and happy. Thank you Dr T.
About Dr. Gilbert Tamakloe, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528012200
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York
- Erie Cnty Med Center
- Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamakloe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamakloe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamakloe has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Cocaine Abuse and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamakloe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tamakloe speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamakloe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamakloe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamakloe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamakloe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.