Overview

Dr. Gilbert Sita, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Del Norte, Division De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Sita works at Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.