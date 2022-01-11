Overview

Dr. Gilbert Ruiz, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ruiz works at ENT Clinics Of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.