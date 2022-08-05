Overview

Dr. Gilbert Leidig Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Leidig Jr works at Cardiology Physicians PA in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.