Dr. Leidig Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilbert Leidig Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gilbert Leidig Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Dr. Leidig Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Physicians PA1 Centurian Dr Ste 200, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 366-5656
- 2 1401 Foulk Rd Ste 201, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 366-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Christiana Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was a new patient and he took his time with me and left me feeling confident that I made a good choice.
About Dr. Gilbert Leidig Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1902835770
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
