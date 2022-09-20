Dr. Gilbert Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilbert Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Gilbert Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa11515 El Camino Real Ste 150, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 509-7738
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee performed a face, neck, lip and eye lid procedure, along with fat transfer to my cheeks in June of 2022. I could not be more pleased with him as a physician, the front office and professional staff of Changes Plastic Surgery and Spa. Dr. Lee is very personable and transparent in terms of what to expect from the procedures. My results are exactly what I had asked for - a fresh look, without being pulled. He took years off my face and neck, yet it all looks so natural. The main comment I get from people I encounter is “wow, your skin looks fantastic,” what products do you use? I recommend him and the spa services at Changes Plastic Surgery 100% and without hesitation. I could not be more pleased with the results I received and the choice I made in choosing Dr. Gilbert Lee and Changes Plastic Surgery and Spa. I will continue to see them as needed for any ongoing needs.
About Dr. Gilbert Lee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417037680
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- University Rochester
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.