Dr. Gilbert Lederman, MD
Dr. Gilbert Lederman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.
Radiosurgery New York1384 Broadway, New York, NY 10018 Directions (212) 246-4237
It definitely was an experience When they told me he was down in the basement and I went down And smell delicious food I thought I was in the wrong place Staff was excellent his son was Wonderful Thorough And was funny He said he was willing to help me But this was my 1st visit Consultation I hope he can help me too bad for me he can't do it with his radio waves I was disappointed
- Medical Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Radiation Oncology
Dr. Lederman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lederman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lederman speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lederman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lederman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lederman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lederman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.