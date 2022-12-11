Dr. Gilbert Kukielka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kukielka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilbert Kukielka, MD
Dr. Gilbert Kukielka, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from 1983 - University Of Costa Rica Medical School, San Pedro, Costa Rica and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Cape Cardiology Group211 Saint Francis Dr Ste 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
He put a stint in my heart!
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- U Costa Rica
- 1983 - University Of Costa Rica Medical School, San Pedro, Costa Rica
- Interventional Cardiology
