Overview

Dr. Gilbert Kuhn Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Kuhn Jr works at Saint John's Health Center - Anesthesia in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.