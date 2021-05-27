Dr. Gilbert Kepecs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kepecs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilbert Kepecs, MD
Dr. Gilbert Kepecs, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
New Jersey Pediatric Neuroscience Institute385 Prospect Ave Ste 2, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 498-9060
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
I have been a patient since 2006. My Mother was also one and Dr. Kepecs was an instrumental, key doctor in prolonging her life AND especially her quality of life versus Lupus (etc.). I also have two other family members that see him. As for me, I admit that you may be in his waiting room for a bit, but when you are in the examination room he is patient, all ears, and gives you all the time and attention you require. Perhaps that is why you wait, he is in HIGH DEMAND. His calm demeanor is perfect for anyone who finds their way into a specialist's office, because you're there for a reason (not as if a primary care physician). Dr. Kepecs is worth the wait to get an appointment, all specialists have a wait.
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1093710014
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- St Lukes Hosp
- St Lukes Hosp
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
