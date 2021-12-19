Dr. Gilbert Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilbert Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gilbert Katz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan, Community Hospital Onaga, Geary Community Hospital, Holton Community Hospital, Wamego Health Center and Washington County Hospital.
Dr. Katz works at
Locations
-
1
Topeka Office929 Sw Mulvane St, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 270-4000
-
2
Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan Inc.1823 College Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 776-3322
- 3 1133 College Ave Ste 212, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 537-2651
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
- Community Hospital Onaga
- Geary Community Hospital
- Holton Community Hospital
- Wamego Health Center
- Washington County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great with patients. Smart, pragmatic, also fantastic sense of humor. He’s the doctor I trust the most. Other medical professionals I’ve interacted with say if they had to have a heart procedure, they’d pick Dr. Katz. Highest recommendation.
About Dr. Gilbert Katz, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
