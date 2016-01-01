Dr. Jody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilbert Jody, MD
Overview
Dr. Gilbert Jody, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Jody works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Silver Lake Medical Center1711 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90026 Directions (213) 484-1873Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jody?
About Dr. Gilbert Jody, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1356469852
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jody works at
Dr. Jody has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.