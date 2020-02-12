Dr. Gilbert Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilbert Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gilbert Ho, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
Dr. Ho works at
Locations
Seaside Foot & Ankle15644 Pomerado Rd Ste 300, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Was a very pleasant experience (considering the circumstances) with Dr. Ho. He was very accommodating to my schedule and my needs. He listened to everything I had to say and I feel like I was really heard. He definitely knows his stuff.
About Dr. Gilbert Ho, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Minnan
- 1851320600
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center|University Of Az College Of Med
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ho using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ho speaks Minnan.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
