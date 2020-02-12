See All Neurologists in Poway, CA
Dr. Gilbert Ho, MD

Neurology
2 (31)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gilbert Ho, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.

Dr. Ho works at Seaside Foot & Ankle in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seaside Foot & Ankle
    15644 Pomerado Rd Ste 300, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.1
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(19)
Feb 12, 2020
Was a very pleasant experience (considering the circumstances) with Dr. Ho. He was very accommodating to my schedule and my needs. He listened to everything I had to say and I feel like I was really heard. He definitely knows his stuff.
Amira — Feb 12, 2020
About Dr. Gilbert Ho, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Minnan
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1851320600
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Ca Irvine Med Center|University Of Az College Of Med
Residency
Medical Education
  • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gilbert Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ho has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

