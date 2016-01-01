Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilbert Grossman, MD
Dr. Gilbert Grossman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia700 Cottman Ave Ste 101, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Cardiology
- 65 years of experience
- English
- 1124092739
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
