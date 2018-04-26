Dr. Gilbert Ezell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilbert Ezell, MD
Overview
Dr. Gilbert Ezell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Locations
Urology Associates PC5651 Frist Blvd Ste 616, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 391-4394
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Care Network
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Great and Caring Doctor! The Best of the Best ??
About Dr. Gilbert Ezell, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tenn Memphis
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ezell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ezell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ezell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ezell has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ezell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ezell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ezell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.