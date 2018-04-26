Overview

Dr. Gilbert Ezell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Ezell works at Urology Associates PC - Hermitage in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.