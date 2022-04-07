Dr. Gilbert Eggen Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eggen Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilbert Eggen Jr, DO
Dr. Gilbert Eggen Jr, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 3509 Coffee Rd Ste D18, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 523-7297
Gilbert R Eggen DO112 E Fairmont Ave Ste A, Modesto, CA 95354 Directions (209) 523-7297
Dr Eggen is Brilliant!!! He has helped me so much with my depression and social anxiety. Out of all the psychologists, counselors and other doctors I have seen he has been the ONLY ONE to get to the root of my problems.
- 45 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- Psychiatry
