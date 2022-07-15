Overview

Dr. Gilbert Douglas, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gardendale, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Douglas works at Norwood Clinic in Gardendale, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.