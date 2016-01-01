Dr. Gilbert Dick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilbert Dick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gilbert Dick, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 173 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 487-4020
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English, French
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Dick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dick.
